Sonya Hussyn shares her 2021 resolutions Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Sonya Hussyn shares her moment of 2021 with stunning new pictures

Pakistani drama actress and model Sonya Hussyn has been setting major vacations goals with the start of this new year. The popular actress has been enjoying her winter time in the city of New York and her latest Instagram pictures have proven that she can pull any style game with perfection.





The Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress has recently penned down her moment from 2021 and shared with her fans about her experience of 2020.

She turned to Instagram on Sunday and posted her happy snaps with a white pet dog and wrote in the caption, “My moment #2021 So I have many many resolutions for #2021 and specially After the events which have transpired the year 2020 due to COVID, i have decided to enjoy every moment to the fullest without the fear of being judged.”





The Aisi Hai Tanhai actress continued, “Besides that I want to get in touch with my spiritual side, cultivate a stronger relationship with myself So that i dont have to be emotionally drained for silly reasons. Love and spread love.”

In the pictures, Sonya, 29, can be seen donning a sparkling gold over coat, with a sizzling knee-length black dress. She completed her look with a black hat, a clutch and a pair of black boots.

The actress has been currently seen in drama serials Saraab and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida.