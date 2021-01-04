Katrina Kaif accidently shares reflection of Vicky Kaushal in now-deleted photo Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Fans are speculating there is definitely something cooking.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumors are the talk of the town.

While the two have not confirmed anything of the sort, fans are speculating there is definitely something cooking.

Followers even have a hunch that the couple spent New Year together. Although both posted celebratory pictures separately on their social media, paparazzi suspect they were actually in the same place on New Year's eve.

As if that was not enough, Katrina Kaif now has deleted a picture on her Instagram soon after realizing it showed the reflection of Vicky Kaushal in the background.

In the picture, one could see Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif playing sequence in her sister while a blurry Vicky Kaushal visible on the glass reflection.

It all started when Katrina Kaif was spotted together with Vicky Kaushal in a Holi get together last year. Although the couple is currently tight-lipped about their relationship, it is definite that there is something brewing.