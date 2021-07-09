Priyanka Chopra is 'looking for adventure' on the streets of London: See Photo

Global star Priyanka Chopra is looking for a new adventure on the streets of London.
On Thursday night, the diva was joined by her cousin Divya Jyoti for a day of exploring the city.
Priyanka documented her outing on Instagram Stories later in the night.
Donning an all-white ensemble for her day out, Priyanka charmed a gold pendant with her look.
In one of the photos, she captioned 'Just vibing'. In another photo, she could be seen asking fans 'what to do next.'
Later, she posted a photo of herself and Divya walking on London streets.
“Looking for adventure. #londonlife."
