Web Desk | January 04, 2021

Deepika Padukone reveals 'much-awaited' pictures from Ranthambore trip: See Photos

After a tough year, Deepika Padukone kick-started 2021 with a vacation to Ranthambore.

Husband Ranveer Singh and Deepika jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate New Year with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Although Deepika remained quite low-key about her trip while she was there, she has now shared a bunch of aesthetic pictures after landing in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram, the 34-year-old superstar shared her definition of 'peace' in a thread of Ranthambore photos.

"What my New Years looked like..." she captioned alongside the photos.



Deepika, who wore a blue checkered coat in one of the pictures, seemed to be well-connected with mother nature as she posted clicks from wildlife and deserts.





Earlier, Deepika made headlines after deleting all her Instagram and Twitter posts. Instead, she released an audio message that talked about how stressful 2020 has been for her.