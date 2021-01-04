Karan Johar embraces kids Yash and Roohi as he wishes fans a happy New Year Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Karan wrote a heartwarming post on Instagram for all his fans

Karan Johar has wished fans on New Year with his kids.

Posting a monochrome picture with his three-year old twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, Karan wrote a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine," wrote Karan.







The post that hit more than 1 million likes, received much appreciation by all Bollywood biggies. From Anil Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, everybody gushed over the adorable photo. Riteish Deshmukh commented, “absolutely adorable” while Ekta Kapoor commented, “Wat a pic.”