Froggy pens a heartfelt note for husband Sham Idrees on wedding anniversary

From social media sensations to a happily married couple, Sham Idrees and Froggy have come a long way.

Married in 2018, the Pakistani-Canadian YouTubers recently celebrated two years of togetherness.

One the occasion, the wife posted an adorable note for her husband, counting him amongst the blessings she received in 2020.

"Happy Anniversary to my better half. I Love You & Happy New Year to everyone! 2020 has been insane but it gave me my beautiful daughter officialsierraidrees so I can’t complain BUT Hopefully 2021 holds less COVID and more vacations," wrote Froggy.







Sham Idrees and Froggy welcomed daughter Sierra Idrees earlier in 2020. The couple was quick to announce the good news with their followers on Instagram.