What is Ayeza Khans New Year resolution for 2021? Web Desk | January 04, 2021 What is Ayeza Khan’s New Year resolution for 2021?

What is Ayeza Khan’s New Year resolution for 2021?

Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan is one the industry's most sought-after style icon. She has stunned her fans and followers with the different style games and undoubtedly, the actress can pull off any statement with perfection.

In a recent Instagram post, the Mehar Posh famed actress has shared her New Year resolution and guess what, she’s been planning to shed a few pounds.

In the picture she shared on Instagram, she said that she was looking slim up a few inches without giving up on her favourite foods.

In the picture, Khan can be seen enjoying a picnic set-up. Dressed in white shirt and jeans, she was flashing a beautiful smile for the picture.

The Merey Paas Tum Ho star also wrote about the method she will following to lose weight. She won’t be taking any boring diets but it will be more exciting to try new recipes

"I’m on my way to reduce some extra pounds without depriving myself on energy and giving up on my favourite foods and that’s my main resolution of 2021," she captioned the post.