Ayesha Omer supports women empowerment as she steps on to the LSA red carpet Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Ayesha Omer slipped into a sleek black shimmery outfit, custom made by 'Curated Official'

Ayesha Omer supports women empowerment as she wears new local brand on LSA red carpet

Ayesha Omer has always been big on women empowerment.

Now, the diva has walked the Lux Style Awards red carpet 2020 supporting a women-oriented small business.

Ayesha Omer slipped into a sleek black shimmery outfit, custom made by 'Curated Official,' a brand launched by two women.

Galaxy Lollywood reported: "Ayesha Omar continues her mission of women empowerment into the new year by promoting small businesses run by women in Pakistan. The diva does so by wearing a stunning dress for the red carpet of LSA 2020 custom made for her, by Curated Official, a brand run by two women."







The diva herself appreciated her designers for dolling her up.

"curated_official love you guys! Thank you for this beautiful number. I loved wearing it and everybody was going googoo gaga over it," wrote Ayesha.