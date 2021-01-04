Feroze Khan breaks records with Geo TVs Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 teaser Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Only after two days of teaser release, the first look has hit more than 1.4 million views

Feroze Khan breaks records with Geo Tv's 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3' teaser: Watch here

Geo TV's successful franchise, Khuda aur Mohabbat, is finally out with another season.

Shockingly, only after a day of official teaser release, the first look has hit more than 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Gracing our screens this time around, are none other than actors Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz.

Good news for all the those who loved Feroze Khan in Khaani, asKhuda aur Mohabbat3definitely looks as promising.

In fact, even before its official release, the drama is speculated to shoot viewer ratings like never before.

Talking about the success of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's teaser, Feroze Khan congratulated all cast and crew on his Instagram Stories.









































































































Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is all set to take fans on yet another emotional ride from January 15, 2021.

Watch teaser here:







