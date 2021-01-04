Zahid Ahmeds wife Amna Zahid pens a loving note celebrating his LSA award win Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Zahid Ahmed’s wife Amna Zahid pens a loving note on his LSA award win and their journey together

Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed has been delivering outstanding acting performances in TV dramas since a while now. In his blockbuster hit drama serial Ishq Zah e Naseeb, he stunned the viewers and critics as well.

The stunning performance in the portrayal of a character of multiple personality disorder victim has bagged him the Best TV Actor – Critics choice award at the 19th Lux Style Awards 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the actor’s wife Amna Zahid expressed her feelings and celebrated his huge success. She penned down a heartfelt note, letting his fans know what a star he is, both on and off the screen.





She recalled the journey and the ups and downs they faced in life and wrote, "Our journey has been quite eventful to say the least [...] some loss, some pain but extraordinary learning — some struggle, some mistakes but lots of honesty. Some poor and lonely times but lots of amazing friends and a rewarding career. All in all to make our faith stronger in the divine force."

The mother of two, expressed her gratitude towards Allah for all the success the couple have in their life. "Where Zahid is today as a professional and more so as an individual, I have only gratitude for my Allah. His ways are truly magical. He sends ease with every hardship [...] we were lucky to have found ease in our hardships."

She also took the opportunity to express her love and happiness at his success. "I am indeed blessed to have you in my life and really really proud of your accomplishments. May you always remain humble, stay authentic, stay true to your craft, stay focused, and may your faith grow even stronger that it lights up the world. Ameen," Amna wrote.

"PS: The only prayer I have for you now is that you start replying to WhatsApp messages," she concluded her note.

The couple tied the knot in year 2013 and have two children together named, Zaviyar and Zayan.

Ahmed has been earning a great response from the audience on his recent serial Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, alongside Sonya Hussyn and Mansha Pasha.

The Zara Yaad Kar actor has also expressed his gratitude after winning the award.







