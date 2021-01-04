Hrithik Roshans latest selfie from work has left fans curious about his new project Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Hrithik Roshan’s latest selfie from work has left fans wondering what his next project will be?

Hrithik Roshan’s latest selfie from work has left fans curious about his new project

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has hinted to something exciting is coming up for his fans. The actor has recently stunned everyone with his latest click for the set of his upcoming project.

Not revealing much about the latest project, the WAR actor has posted a new selfie on the Instagram. He shared the picture from the sets saying that he has officially resumed back to work after staying home for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.





His selfie has taken the internet on storm within a few hours as fans have been left wondering what his next project will be. The Bang Bang star shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “Back on set.”

Fans loved his new look in a neat haircut, well-trimmed beard and a blue denim jacket.

On the work front, the star was last seen on big screen in movies like Super 30 and action-packed film WAR. He will be next seen in Krrish 4 as reports have been making rounds on the internet that the fourth installment’s production will start soon.