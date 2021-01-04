Deepika Padukone to play villain in YRFs ‘Dhoom 4 Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Deepika Padukone would be seen in negative role in upcoming film ‘Dhoom 4’

Yash Raj Films has decided to cast a female for the role of villain in Dhoom 4. The film production has reportedly chosen Deepika Padukone for the lead negative role.

The Dhoom franchise has always surprised its fans and viewers when it comes to role of villain. First it was John Abraham, then in second sequel it was Hrithik Roshan and in third sequel it was Aamir Khan and now it’s going to be Padukone.

The 34-year-old star would also star in YRF’s Pathan, in which she would be seen with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, she has also teamed up with Shakun Batra for his next film in which Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi would also star.

According to rumors, the Padmaavat star would play lead role in director Atlee’s next movie.