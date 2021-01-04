Bryce Dallas Howard pens special note for late Irrfan Khan Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Irrfan Khan’s costar in 'Jurrasic World' Bryce Dallas Howard paid tribute to late actor

Recently, Bryce Dallas Howard who was late Irrfan Khan’s costar in Jurassic World took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him.

Dallas shared a collage of nine pictures that summed up her 2020. The first photo of the collage included her with late Khan.

Alongside the picture, Bryce wrote a caption while remembering the late star that read as “The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.” — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in jurassicworld Lesson received, 2020 Miss you greatly, Irrfan #TopNine”.





Irrfan Khan was battling cancer since 2018 and passed away in April last year. His death left a void in Bollywood and even in Hollywood. He starred in Jurassic World with Howard in 2015 and as she looked back at 2020 she shared collage of photos that got most likes which included one of the snap with Irrfan.