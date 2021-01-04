Varun Dhawan opens up about the negative response he received on Coolie No. 1 Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Varun Dhawan opens up about the negative response received on 'Coolie No. 1'

Varun Dhawan opens up about the negative response received on Coolie No. 1

Bollywood’s young and energetic actor Varun Dhawan has recently opened up about the critics’ response and negative reviews of his latest released film Coolie No. 1.

One of the highly-anticipated films of 2020, Coolie No.1 didn’t do well with the critics and the film also failed to leave its mark on the audience.

However, the Badlapur actor felt that people were purposely trying to put the romantic comedy down from the very beginning.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he explained, “We knew we were fighting an uphill battle because there is negativity. No one can deny that conversation and there was a certain negativity we were fighting. There were people who were trying to put the film down from day one. But there are a few mass entertainers which survive all of this. People just watch this for its fun and frolic and that's what they are and you cannot discuss it more than that.”

The film left the audience disappointed and received a lot of backlash. While some netizens compared it to the original 1995 Govinda-starrer, others slammed the production for presenting same old story.

The David Dhawan-directorial was the remake of 90s blockbuster film with the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead characters. The latest venture featured Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun. This film was the 3rd project, the father-son did together.

The Student of the Yearactor completed shooting his next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo after recovering from coronavirus. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The romantic drama has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Raj Mehta.