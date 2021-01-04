Kangana Ranaut shames Urmila Matondkar for purchasing property Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Kangana Ranaut criticized Urmila Matondkar for buying 3 crore property after joining Shiv Sena

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and slammed Urmila Matondkar for buying office for 3 crore just few days after joining Shiv Sena party.

The 33-year-old star tweeted: “Dear UrmilaMatondkar ji, the houses that I built from my hard-earned money are being demolished by Congress. By impressing BJP, I have only gotten 25-30 legal cases against me. I wish I was as smart as you and would've kept Congress happy. How foolish of me, no?"

Urmila responded to Ranaut by recording video in which she said she has all documents and “It has proof how I bought the flat in 2011 with my own hard-earned money after working for nearly 25-30 years”.

“The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first of week of March. It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics,” the 46-year-old added.



