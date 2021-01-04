Schools to reopen from January 18 in phases Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Students who have been waiting for their board exams will take them in May and June

Schedule for reopening of school: 9th to 12th to resume from Jan.18, decides education minister

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood decided to reopen schools in phases on Monday.



Mehmood announced that the students from class 9th to 12th will start their school on January 18, whereas children in primary standards to 8th grade, will head back to their respective educational institutes on January 25.

For universities, the classes would resume on February 1. Students who have been waiting for their board exams, will take them in May and June.

The decision, however, will be reviewed again on January 14, before any official statement releases.

Parents and students are thus advised to prepare and follow coronavirus SOPs beforehand.

