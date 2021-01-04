Bharti Singh wishes Pakistani child star Ahmad shah on birthday Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Indian comedian Bharti Singh recorded video message for Ahmad Shah on his birthday

Bharti Singh wishes Pakistani child star Ahmad shah on birthday

Recently, Ahmad Shah who is a Pakistani child star celebrated his birthday. He got birthday wishes from many Pakistani celebrities as well as Indian celebrities including comedian Bharti Singh and Yoyo Honey Singh.

The 36-year-old recorded a video message to wish Ahmad on his birthday. In the video, she can be heard saying, “I am very excited to meet Ahmed Shah. I wish you a very long life on the occasion of your birthday. I pray that you look healthy and playful like this and that you continue to receive everyone’s love”.

Shah got famous after his video went viral on social media, in which his teacher took his back and he got really angry. Ahmad was later approached by many shows and got more popular.

Bharti’s video message was shared on his page and a caption was written alongside it that read as “Thank You Bharti Mam bharti.laughterqueen For Wishing Birthday. Ahmad is looking forward to work with you in future,..”.







