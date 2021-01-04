Sania Mirza shares stunning photo, pens hilarious caption Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza posted an exquisite picture with a funny caption

On Sunday, Indian Tennis player and Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself with 6.9 million followers. She also wrote a hilarious caption alongside the post.

The 34-year-old shared first post of 2021 on her photo-sharing platform, in the solo photo she donned a black attire and paired it with a printed cape. She can be seen looking away from the camera as she stood in a room.

Mirza wrote a hilarious caption to describe her expression in the gorgeous photo, it read as “That look when you see food”. Moreover, she concluded her look by wearing a watch, pair of earrings and a ring.





The fans couldn’t help but praise her on her post. One of them wrote, “Beautiful”.

Another fan commented: “Stunning”.