Ibn Arabi of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ has some advice for Feroze Khan

Recently, Feroze Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of Ozman Sirgood, who played role of Ibn Arabi in Dirilis: Ertugrul. The Turkish actor thanked Khan and also advised him on how to serve Islam.

The photo that Feroze shared read as “Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery”.

Sirgood responded to 30-year-old star by re-sharing the same photo on his Instagram and he also wrote a caption that read as “Thank you Feroze Khan ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi. I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam”.

“I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause. Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!⁠” he added.







