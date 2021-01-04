Zahid Ahmed says LSA win was surprising Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Zahid Ahmed opened up about loving two women at one time, LSA win and much more

Zahid Ahmed says LSA win was surprising

Recently, Zahid Ahmed appeared in an interview and talked about his recent TV dramas, LSA win and loving two women at one time.

The 36-year-old star won award for the best male actor at LSA. He was asked by the host how he felt about winning the award to which he responded and said “It was a surprising win but I’m extremely grateful. I was expecting Humayun Saeed and Imran Ashraf to win in either of the two categories; Jury or Popular Choice”.

“Ishq Zahe Naseeb was a gutsy project on the producer’s part because you know you will spend a lot of money in a project which is not a typical ratings-gaining drama; you don’t get such courageous decisions taken. It’s a wonderful feeling when it is being recognized!” He added.

Ahmed further touched upon topic of loving two women at same time, he said “from psychological point of view or if we talk about the national design of men, the way god has made us, I think a lot of men will find themselves at least attracted to a lot of other women, they might not act on it”.

Ishq Zahe Naseeb star further talked about chemistry with costars and said: “I consciously make an effort to show this ‘love and attraction’ towards my partner in the story and usually our stories demand that from a protagonist. You can use your expressions or your body language to do that. But it becomes more noticeable when it is being reciprocated. I have been blessed to work with Saba Qamar, Sonya Hussyn, and Yumna Zaidi multiple times and all of them are brilliant performers. As they say ‘you give and inch and you get a mile’”.