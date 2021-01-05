Ali Zafar announces a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all rappers Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Ali Zafar announces biggest rap competition, an opportunity for future hip hop artists

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has just announced the biggest opportunity for rappers in the country. The pop star has announced to provide a platform for the biggest rap battle.

The Rockstar singer initially hosted the competition on his social media page. But soon after receiving a huge response from rappers and being overwhelmed by the entries, the Channo singer has now decided that 30 candidates will now be shortlisted for the competition instead of three finalists.





The competition will be judged by critically acclaimed rappers including Lazarus.

The Teefa In Trouble actor turned to Instagram and posted a video saying, “I had shared a video earlier announcing my #BhaeeHazirHai rap competition where I said we’d pick out three of the best rappers from the entries we receive. But you guys exceeded my expectations with your raps, lyrics and even videos. You also made things more difficult for me because we’ve received more than a thousand entries, so how can I just select three?”

He continued to explain how his competition will highlight the talented rappers and hip-hop stars in Pakistan. “I thought, if I only select three, what about the several others who are just as deserving? So I came up with an idea, lets shortlist 30 candidates and start a rap battle," he said.

“We will shortlist 30 candidates and I won’t do that. I want this to be a democratic process and I want you all to be satisfied with the selection,” said the Ve Mahiya singer.

The competition will be judged on the public votes that will help in shortlisting 30 rappers along with a panel of judges. The judges will be Kamran Rashid Khan, alias, Lazarus, Fakhar-e-Alam, Entity Paradigm’s Ahmad Ali Butt and Young Stunners’ Talha Yunus.

Rapper Lazarus confirmed the news in a tweet. The three finalists would then star and rap alongside Zafar in his upcoming music video. Moreover, the Lightingale records, would also sign those artists from the competition for future music collaborations.