Ayesha Omar gives a shut up call to trolls for criticizing her outfit Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Ayesha Omar claps back at Internet trolls for criticizing her outfit

Ayesha Omar gives a shut-up call to trolls for criticizing her outfit

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar has never failed to surprise her fans with her outstanding choices of fashion. The star took the red carpet on fire, making a banging fashion statement on the 19th Lux Style Awards 2020.

However, the internet trolls were once again targeting the actor by criticizing her choice of outfit, to which she gave a befitting reply.





A social media user commented on her post that, “If she is promoting women to expose of their body (via such clothes), then that surely is not ‘women empowerment’ Such a misquoted term.”

Responding to the comment, the Bulbulay star wrote, “I’m definitely not promoting/ asking/urging women to expose their bodies. That is their own choice as wearing this dress was mine. As wearing whatever you want is yours.”

Talking about the outfit, Omar, 39, said, “This dress was sent to me as it is. I had no input in the design, length, structure or type of dress they were making for me. They only asked for my size. They contacted me themselves and sent me this outfit in June.”

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress continued, “I wasn’t paid to wear or promote it either and was waiting for an appropriate opportunity to wear it. I’m promoting and showcasing their work/talent: the beautiful beaded hand embellishments.”

“If you could look beyond a bit of my limbs showing, it would be nice to appreciate someone’s hard work without being judgmental. Try it. It uplifts both parties,” she added.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress has often been criticized for her choice of outfits but she has always clapped back brilliantly.





Omar concluded her note by sharing the meaning of the word empowerment. In another comment, when a troll remarked that such outfits provoke rape cases, Omar hit back saying: “Oh so that explains 4-month-old babies, 5-year-olds and 7-year-old girls and being raped?”

Omar had also posted her dazzling look from the event in another post and reflected back on year 2020.







