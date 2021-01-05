Nadia Khan reveals details about her husband Faisal Mumtaz Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Nadia Khan reveals the details about her husband Faisal Mumtaz

Nadia Khan reveals the details about her husband Faisal Mumtaz

Famous Pakistani TV personality Nadia Khan has been in the headlines, after she announced her third marriage with husband Faisal Mumtaz.

Recently, taking to Instagram, the famous morning show host introduced her husband to her fans and followers and revealed in-depth details on social media.





Khan wrote in the caption that her husband is a retired PAF officer and fighter pilot. “He is known to be one of the most competent and distinguished pilots with 30 years of Flying and Management experience with leading air forces of the world,” shared Nadia. “Faisal has over 4000 flying hours on Mirage, F-7, Hawk Grob, T-37, Cessna, and other aircrafts. Apart from that, he has topped all the major training courses both in Pakistan and the UAE. He retired from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as Wing Commander in 2009 after serving for 18 years and joined the UAE Air Force first as Instructor Pilot and then as Chief of Safety.”

She also revealed that her husband is not new to media since he was featured in ISPR’s song Hawa ka Sipahi by Najam Sheraz.

Nadia also revealed that, “Faisal is the son of journalist and former director of News & Current Affairs PTV late Mumtaz Hamid Rao. Rao was one of the founders of Pakistan Television and one of the first journalists to set up PTV News.”

“Faisal’s son Hayyan is pursuing his engineering degree in the US,” she added.

She added that her husband’s mother is a housewife and hails from Jammu. Khan also shared details of Faisal’s family and about his brothers.

Khan, 41, tied the knot in a private ceremony held at their Islamabad farmhouse, attended by close friends and family member. According to details, the TV host has been married twice, and she is a mother of three children.