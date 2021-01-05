Ayeza Khan drops dazzling snaps from latest photoshoot with Danish Taimoor Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Ayeza Khan shares ravishing pictures from latest photoshoot with husband Danish Taimoor

Pakistani actress and model Ayeza Khan has delighted her fans and followers with her latest dazzling pictures from her recent photo shoot with husband Danish Taimoor.





The industry’s most liked actress looked gorgeous in her latest western style statement and her husband looked dapper in the shoot. The photo shoot was styled by renowned stylist Aneela Murtaza.

Khan donned a ravishing turquoise silk top with black high-neck, black moonlight pants and completed her look with black high-heels.





The Merey Paas Tum Ho actress opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her hair tied back in a pony tail. The pictures of the shoot surfaced on the social media and fans filled the post with praises.





The industry’s power couple tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan. The couple has received immense praise and appreciation for their performances in GEO TV Entertainment’s drama Mehar Posh, in which the two have shared screen together.