Justin Bieber snubs rumors of becoming pastor, dissociates from Hillsong Church

On Monday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to address the rumors about him studying to become a pastor in order to help Hillsong Church.
Previously, it was reported that the 26-year-old wants to become a minister to support church as its pastor and Bieber’s friend Carl Lentz was involved in extra marital affair.
“IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS,” the Monster singer revealed.
“AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH.. FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME,” he stated as he cleared he is not linked with the church anymore.
“Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with god. God us with us wherever we are,” he further added.
