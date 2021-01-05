Justin Bieber snubs rumors of becoming pastor, dissociates from Hillsong Church Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Justin Bieber broke silence over rumors of becoming minister to help Hillsong Church

On Monday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to address the rumors about him studying to become a pastor in order to help Hillsong Church.

Previously, it was reported that the 26-year-old wants to become a minister to support church as its pastor and Bieber’s friend Carl Lentz was involved in extra marital affair.

“IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS,” the Monster singer revealed.

“AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH.. FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME,” he stated as he cleared he is not linked with the church anymore.

“Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with god. God us with us wherever we are,” he further added.