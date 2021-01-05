Bollywood celebrities and fans pour love on Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Bollywood celebrities and fans wishes Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Bollywood celebrities and fans pours love and wishes for Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned 35 today. The talented actress, who is known for her iconic performances has outshone everyone else in the industry with her outstanding roles.

Fellow Bollywood celebrities turned to social media to wish the Padmaavat actress a very happy birthday. Superstar Alia Bhat wished Deepika on her Instagram Stories. Along with a picture, the Raazi actress wrote a beautiful message for her, “Happy birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! And here’s to many more random adventures together Love you (sic).”

Alia and Deepika, along with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were recently photographed together on their trip to Rajasthan, celebrating New Year’s holidays.

The Dhoom 3 star Katrina Kaif also took to here Instagram Stories to extend a sweet birthday message. Kaif shared a gorgeous picture of Deepika and wrote, “Happy Happy happiest birthday to u deepikapadukone. Wishing u all the love, peace and joy life has to offer."

Telgu superstar Prabhas, Bollywood’s iconic actress Madhuri Dixit were among the celebrities who wished the Chhapaak actress a happy birthday.









Many of her fans took to social media to wish their favorite actress a happy birthday and shared pictures and videos from her movies.









On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film and awaiting the release of 83 with Ranveer Singh.