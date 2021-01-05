Janhvi Kapoor purchases new house in Mumbai worth Rs39 crore Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Janhvi Kapoor purchases new house in Mumbai worth Rs 39 crore

Jhanvi Kapoor purchases new house in Mumbai worth Rs 39 crore

Bollywood actors have been making headlines for purchasing enormously expensive properties in Mumbai recently.

The list has gotten another name after actor Hrithik Roshan and actress Alia Bhatt, and that is of none other than Bollywood’s young star Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi has reportedly purchased a new luxury house in Juhu, Mumbai for Rs39 crore. As per the reports, the new house is spread across three floors in the Juhu neighbourhood.

Janhvi, 23, is the daughter of famous film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. She marked her debut in Bollywood in 2018’s release Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi was last seen in Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also made herappearance in director Zoya Akhtar’s short story in the horror series, Ghost Stories.

She will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana. The star was recently seen in Goa with co-star Karthik Aryan.