Pakistani actor Meera reveals future plans in showbiz industry Web Desk | January 05, 2021

Recently, Pakistani actress Meera also known as Irtiza Rubab appeared in an interview and discussed about her future plans in the showbiz industry.

The 43-year-old said that in 2021, she will continue her journey of success. She further continued and talked about how Pakistani showbiz industry is flourishing and growing, but there have been hurdles because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Meera, the only way through which industry can reach new height is that celebrities start working with new ambition.

The actress went on to warn her rivals and urged them not to spread rumors about her or even involve her in any kinds of conspiracies. She asserted she would contribute and work hard for the success of showbiz industry in Pakistan.