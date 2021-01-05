Pakistani Heartthrob Fawad Khan prefers to do only quality work Web Desk | January 05, 2021 Fawad Khan would rather sign for quality work instead of doing multiple movies at a time

Recently, Fawad Khan appeared in an interview and talked about his views about the Pakistani showbiz industry.

The 39-year-old star said that Pakistani dramas and movies should reflect its culture. He added that there are certain limits set by culture which should be evident in the films.

The Humsafar star further went on to give examples of veteran actors such as Muhammad Ali and Waheed Murad who acted within limits of our culture and still won many hearts because of their outstanding performances.

Khan further revealed that he wants to be known as one of those actors who preferred signing quality work instead of doing multiple films just for the sake of doing them.

Moreover, Fawad would soon be seen on big screen with Mahira Khan in their upcoming film Neelofar.