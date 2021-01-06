Ranveer Singh calls ladylove Deepika Padukone his Biwi No.1 Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Ranveer Singh never shies away from expressing his love for his wife Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh's 'Biwi No.1'

Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone, celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The diva, who received well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, also cherished some loving posts from husband Ranveer Singh.

For those who dearly follow the couple know that hubby Ranveer Singh never shies away from expressing his love for wife Deepika.

Taking to his Instagram yesterday, the handsome hunk celebrated his wife as he dubbed her 'Biwi No.1'. Singh also added a heart and evil eye emoticon for his dear wife.





Earlier in the day, Singh also went down the memory lane and shared a picture of Deepika's' childhood. The Band Baaja Barat actor, who can never get enough of his wife, called her 'Meri Gudiya (My Doll).







