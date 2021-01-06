Deepika Padukone recalls the moment she fell in love with Ranveer Singh Web Desk | January 06, 2021 'I realize there’s a connection between us,' said Deepika

Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Ranveer Singh, just wanted to keep things 'casual' when she started dating him.

Padukone has been very vocal about her trust and anxiety issues in the past. After so many failed relationships, the actress was heartbroken and did not want to commit to anybody.

Talking to Filmfare once, Padukone revealed how she held back from getting serious with Singh.

“It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said.

“When this relationship, which I was in ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone," she continued.

"When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing,’” Deepika added.

Padukone and Singh first worked together in blockbuster Ram Leela. According to crew, their budding love was quiet evident on the sets of the film,

“We knew they were kind of a thing, but Ang Laga De confirmed it. That kiss was so intensely passionate, nobody uttered a word. I still can’t forget that sight. It was new love, euphoric and maddening.” The crew member said that even after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali called ‘cut’, they were glued to each other. They’d call each other baby, eat together and disappear into their vanity vans when not shooting, it was adorable,” the crew member added.

