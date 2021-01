Feroze Khan cherishes precious moments with son Sultan: See photo Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Feroze shared a throwback picture with son Sultan back when he was a few days old

Feroze Khan might not be on the best of terms with estranged wife Alizey, but one thing he dearly loves is their son Muhammad Sultan Khan.

Taking to his Instagram, Feroze shared a throwback picture with son Sultan back when he was a few days old.

"Mera Sultan. #FK #MSK #MASHALLAH #THROWBACK" captioned Feroze alongside a heartwarming picture with son.





Born to parents in May 2020, Sultan is dearly loved by people around him, no matter the mess going on between the parents.