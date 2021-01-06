Naseeruddin Shah will revive theaters after the pandemic, even if nobody turns up Web Desk | January 06, 2021 'There was the plague in Shakespeare’s time, too,' reminds Shah

Amid coronavirus, there is a major threat related to cinemas and theaters losing their ever-lasting popularity.

Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah, however, is persistent that he will not let the 'stage' die.

The 70-year-old actor says, “I fear for the existence of the large commercial spaces as well as the very small ones. But there was the plague in Shakespeare’s time, too. Theatres were shut for a year but recovered gradually. I am optimistic that’ll happen here as well. But I love being on the stage and will continue even if no one turns up.”



Naseeruddin Shah made recently made his comeback to the stage withEinstein, a story written by Canadian playwright Gabriel Emmanuel.

