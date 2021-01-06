Nawaz brothers hilariously recreate star kid Ahmed Shahs New Year video: Watch Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Friends including Humayun Saeed and Faysal Qureshi could not stop laughing

Yasir, Faraz and Danish Nawaz are famously known for their great sense of humor. Though the brothers were a tad late in their New Year wish for fans, they definitely lived up to everybody's expectations.

Taking to their Instagram on Tuesday, the Nawaz brothers recreated Pakistan's favorite child star, Ahmed Shah's new year video with his family.

While Faraz Nawaz took the lead and said most of the lines, Danish made an impact with his comedic expressions. Director Yasir Nawaz on the other hand, brought smiles to people's face with his adorable laugh.





The video was very well received from friends of the fraternity too. Amongst them were also Faysal Qureshi and Humayun Saeed who were left with splits in Yasir Nawaz's comment section.