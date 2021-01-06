Minal Khan remembers late father, shares throwback photo Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Minal Khan wrote heartbreaking note for late father and shared throwback picture

Minal Khan remembers late father, shares throwback photo

On Wednesday, Minal Khan took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with sister Aiman Khan and late father Mubeen Khan.

The celebrity sisters’ father passed away last month after fighting serious illness. Aiman’s husband Muneeb Butt took to his Instagram and announced that Mubeen Khan has passed away.

The 22-year-old star shared adorable photo with father and twin sister and wrote a heartbreaking caption alongside that read as “Baba with her hanu and moon. One day we will meet again baba and will say everything”.





Many fans and celebrities commented on the post and comforted Minal.

Singer Aima Baig wrote “Hugs for you both. May he rest in peace. Amen”.

Shagufta Ejaz commented “May his soul rest in peace. Rest assured my dear Minal, he is in a better place”.