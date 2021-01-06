Imran Ashraf, Ushna Shah to star in upcoming telefilm Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Ushna Shah and Imran Ashraf has paired up for upcoming telefilm

Recently, Ushna Shah shared a picture with Imran Ashraf and director Badar Mehmood. The two actors will be coming together for an upcoming telefilm.

Ashraf also won award for Best Actor Male at Lux Style Award for his performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi in which he played character of Bhola.

In the photo, Shah could be seen standing between director Mehmood and Ashraf as they posed. She wrote a caption alongside the picture that read as “Standing between so much talent my head will explode #comingsoon imranashrafawan badar.mehmood”.





Even Imran recently shared a snap with the director on his social media platform and wrote working with him was a great learning experience.

However, more details about the upcoming telefilm have not been shared yet, but fans are excited to see Ushna and Imran together on screen.