Hamza Ali Abbasi strongly condemns attack on Hazara community

Web Desk | January 06, 2021

On Wednesday, Hamza Ali Abbasi took to twitter and condemned attack on Hazara community in Balochistan.

Many celebrities including Hamza and social media users have been protesting against the recent attack that killed coal miners.

On Sunday, 11 coal miners from Hazara community were kidnapped and killed by militants. Many protestors have gathered as they demand for justice.

The 36-year-old tweeted "The horrifying tragedy inflicted by a few EVIL MEN on the Hazara community is so heart breaking, that all i can tell myself is to feel some peace [with the knowledge] that GOD IS WATCHING EVERYTHING”.



"May Allah bless the souls of the victims and give courage to the families” he added.