Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on cloud nine as ‘Zaroori Tha surpasses one billion views Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan overjoyed as ‘Zaroori Tha’ surpassed 1 billion views

On Tuesday, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took to Instagram to announce that his song Zaroori Tha has surpassed one billion views. He also thanked his fans for always supporting his work.

The song Zaroori Tha featured ex-couple Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan and it was released in year 2014.

Khan said “It's an overwhelming feeling reaching a milestone of 1 billion views on YouTube”. He also praised the team behind the song.

The photo that he shared on Instagram read as “can’t thank each and every one of you enough for the love you have given me”.

Rahat also wrote a caption alongside the photo that read as “1 BILLION+ views for officialrfakworld’s #ZarooriTha”.





“Thank you all for loving this song and taking this song up to such a level of greatness! Keep listening and sharing” he added.