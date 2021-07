Home > Uncategorized Hrithik Roshan turns himself into Disney Pixar character Web Desk | July 25, 2021 Share

Hrithik Roshan turns himself into Disney Pixar character in new photo

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared new photos of himself in an animated version.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hrithik dropped new videos of himself in-between shots.

Using a filter, the actor turned himself into a Disney Pixar character.

He captioned the clip, "Bit too much makeup I think?"





























In another photo, Hrithik answered his own question as he wrote "yup" in the caption of his animated photo.