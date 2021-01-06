Mira Sethis book makes it to Vogues 2021 best books list Web Desk | January 06, 2021 Mira Sethi’s debut novel is in Vogue’s list of most anticipated books

Mira Sethi’s book titled Are You Enjoying? made it to Vogue’s 2021 list of best books. The book has short stories about Pakistan.

The Senior Editor of Vogue, Chloe Schama described Mira’s debut novel as “a powerful book with a light touch, marking the arrival of an assured storyteller”.

Whereas, Refinery29’s Kristin Iversen ranked Sethi’s novel at 49th spot out of total 53 novels that she chose.

Sethi’s book would be available in Pakistan in May 2021.

Moreover, she retweeted Bilal Siddiqi’s tweet that read as “Best half sethimirajee's debut makes voguemagazine & Refinery29's most anticipated books of 2021!”