Anushka Sharma slams paparazzi after invasion of privacy at home Web Desk | January 07, 2021 The couple was recently taken pictures of while the husband and wife spent some time together on their balcony

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma has had enough of intrusion from the media.

Anushka and Virat Kohli were recently papped while the they were spending some time together on their balcony. Despite their reservations, the paparazzi took the pictures anyway and made the them viral on social media.

Furious Anushka took to her Instagram last night and called out all the people who invaded the actress's privacy.

"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now.”



Anushka Sharma is currently expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli. While it is understandable that the media wants to capture every moment of her pregnancy, the couple completely condemns getting pictures without permission.