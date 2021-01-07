Amitabh Bachchan worries fans after trip to Ladakh in -33 degrees Web Desk | January 07, 2021 Recently a COVID-19 survivor, Amitabh Bachchan made a quick trip to Ladakh in severe cold.

Amitabh Bachchan worries fans after trip to Ladakh in -33 degrees

Amitabh Bachchan risked his health on a recent excursion.

Recently a COVID-19 survivor, Amitabh Bachchan made a quick trip to Ladakh in severe cold weather.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, the 79-year-old said:

"Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold .. !!!"



Fans who genuinely got worried for their favorite Bollywood star, advised the actor to take care.

One user commented: "Dear Amitji! You are working more than any other younger actor. I am very happy you are in such demand. We love you a lot. Please take care of your health. We need you. With lots of love."

Another added: "I think you should not risk your life, However, important the assignment is! Chronologically, you are a Septagenerian. If life is lost, nothing is left. You have earned a lot of money now try not any adventure."

"Sir, absolutely brilliant work done by you in extreme cold and different and also difficult conditions in Ladakh. It is very risky work in this age for you. It's shows your brilliant fitness and dedication of work. You are true professional in this age. Stay safe and healthy," wrote another fan.