Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peek into smashing goodie basket Arjun Kapoor sent for Taimur Web Desk | January 07, 2021 An elated Kareena Kapoor instantly took to her Instagram and thanked Arjun for this gracious present

Arjun Kapoor just showered some love on Bollywood's favorite kid, Taimur Ali Khan.

The 35-year-old actor sent a basket loaded with goodies for Tim. An elated mommy Kareena Kapoor instantly took to her Instagram and thanked Arjun for this gracious present.

"Tim is spoilt for choice... And so are we. Thank you arjunkapoor for these smashing goodies,” wrote Kareena while displaying the goodie baskets.

Fans could see two baskets in the picture. One with flowers, which was supposedly for Kareena, and another one for Taimur with lots of candies and crisps.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have worked together for Ki & Ka in 2016. Since Kareena Kapoor is good friends with Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora, the duo also joined Saif and Kareena for Diwali celebrations at Dharamshala.