Katrina Kaif shares her fitness regimen as she heads back to the gym: See video

January 07, 2021

Hair tied in a ponytail, Katrina seemed to be working hard on her leg day

Katrina Kaif has gone back to her very fit routine.

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram this Wednesday, the 37-year-old revealed she is back at the gym with her famously favorite trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

"Leg day getting back into it with yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u) but u always with me setting the pace," wrote Katrina in the caption.



Take a look: