Feroze Khans growing bond with Ertugrul actor earns him an invite to Turkey

January 07, 2021
Feroze Khan's growing bond with Ertugrul actor earns him an invite to Turkey

Feroze Khan's growing bond with this Dirilis Ertugrul actor intrigues fans

After quitting showbiz and deciding to rejoin later, Feroze Khan's year has been very eventful.

While Feroze Khan is currently busy promoting Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, his very new Turkish friend never misses an update on his Instagram.





Dirilis: Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp, actor Celal Al has grown fond of the Khaanistar since the past a few months now.

As the duo's budding friendship grows, the Turkish actor has finally invited Feroze Khan to Turkey

Commenting on the success of his Feroze's teaser release, Celal Al wrote in roman Urdu: “Mashallah mere bhai bohat khoob Istanbul kab arhay ho kardes ıntzaar meın haın? (MashaAllah great, when are you visiting Istanbul? Friends are waiting.”



Responding to it, the Khaani actor said, “InshaAllah jaldi (Soon InshaAllah).”

Feroze Khan also appreciated Celal for picking Urdu very quickly. He said, “You’re picking up on Urdu bro.”