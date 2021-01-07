Wasim Akram flaunts his winter wardrobe as Karachis temperature drops Web Desk | January 07, 2021 Karachi’s winter winds gets to Wasim Akram

Karachi’s winter winds gets to Wasim Akram

The year 2021 has bought intense winter in Karachi. The city has once again experienced the cold and chilly winds after decades. Among many other Karachiites, former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram has also brought out his winter fashion game.

In his latest Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the former skipper, 54, said that, “never thought of wearing a jumper in Karachi, but today morning it was chilly.”

"Before you guys give your Gayaan about it’s really cold up north and in Punjab, remember for Karachiites it’s like living in Antarctica," he said, explaining that winters in the city are rarely ever actually cold.

The former fast bowler, talking further about the weather, said that he had "never seen so many thick jackets" in Karachi. The picture has collected nearly 15,000 likes.

Earlier this week, he posted a picture taken at a golf course.





On January 1, the citizens struggled to keep themselves warm as the temperature dropped to 5.6°C, breaking a 10-year record for the lowest temperature in the metropolis.