Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans for prayers Web Desk | January 07, 2021 Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for coronavirus, requests fans for prayers

As the second wave of coronavirus has surged in the country, the rate of positive cases has been on rise. Pakistani actor and model Ali Rehman Khan has joined the list of coronavirus positive celebrities in the country.

He has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his fans for prayers. Khan has also urged people to wear a face mask to protect themselves from the virus.

The Heer Maan Ja actor revealed the unfortunate news on Instagram, on Wednesday. He wrote a heartfelt note as he’s currently in isolation.





He wrote, "Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have informed everyone that I have come in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe."

He continued, "Please keep me in your prayers and thoughts. Wear a mask and follow all SOPs for yourself and for those around you." Fans and followers filled his post with wishes and prayers in the comment section.

Khan, 32 was last seen on TV screen in his popular drama serial Khaas. He shared the screen with Sanam Baloch and Haroon Shahid.