Sana Mir tests positive for COVID-19

Web Desk | January 07, 2021

Pakistani women cricket team’s former captain Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus. The former national team cricketer has been a part of the broadcast panel for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

She was in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) commentary box for the final between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, when she first showed the symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The 35-year-old cricket star underwent COVID-19 test, which came out positive. She has since been in isolation at the Pearl Continental Hotel.





Mir shared the unfortunate news on social media with her fans and followers and requested them for prayers and quick recovery.

She also thanked her fans for the birthday wishes as she spent her birthday in isolation.

Following the news, the entire production team, as well as those who might have come in close contact with Mir, have been asked by the PCB to undergo COVID-19 tests, with results expected tonight.

Mir announced her retirement from cricket in April last year. In her 15-year career, she played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is.