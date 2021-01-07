Akshay Kumar reveals the first look of his gangster avatar in ‘Bachchan Pandey Web Desk | January 07, 2021 Akshay Kumar stuns his fans with the first look of his gangster avatar in ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has stunned his fans with his latest look from upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. The actor treated his fans to his first look on Thursday.

The Khiladi of Bollywood has teamed up with his favorite producer Sajid Nadiadwala for their tenth film together. He shared the first look picture on his social media platform as the shoot has started on Wednesday.

The Special 26 actor’s first look has grabbed immense attention on the internet as fans are super excited to see him in his gangster avatar on big screens.

Sharing the look the Rustom actor, 53, wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."



The cast of Bachchan Pandey, includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead characters. The actors have been busy in the shooting of their film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The film is expected to hit the screens this year.