Anupam Kher shares candid throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a candid throwback picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan and fans are already showering it with love.

Taking to his social media handles, the Special 26 star posted a candid throwback picture, in which the King Khan of Bollywood can be seen giving him a head massage.

The actors duo have done a number of films together but they truly rocked the screen in their iconic father-son performance in 90s all-time audience’s favorite film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

He posted the picture and spoke about their unique bond. He wrote that, “There is something beautiful about unforced bonds; the energy is real!!” iamsrk #Friends #Actors”.

The picture showed Kher seated on a sofa with Shah Rukh standing behind him. He has both his hands on Anupam’s head, as if giving him a message. The Fan actor can be seen talking about something as he keeps his hands over Kher's bald scalp.





The A Wednesday actor, 65, has recently wished his fans Happy New Year on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Happy New Year to all of us. May the year #2021 be full of hope and compassion, Peace and good health!! Love and prayers!! #HappyNewYear (sic).”